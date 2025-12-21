Minister of State in The Ministry of Labour Daren Pinard refutes claims that NEP Workers are not being paid under the minimum wage structure.

21-year-old Kacey Cadette of Castle Bruce granted bail for causing the death of 43-year-old Heskeith Francis

Dominica’s Housing Minister says close to 2 million dollars has been allocated to the Salisbury Constituency

The Electoral Office reports confidence in its security measures being taken during the Voter Confirmation process.

DHTA representative Samantha Letang applauded Dominica’s prompt and proactive engagement with US officials.

Pastor Randy Rodney has blamed the party's leadership for its struggles over the last three years.