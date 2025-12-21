Pastor of the Truth and Grace Fellowship Global Church Randy Rodney has hinted at throwing his hat into the ring for the leadership of the United Workers Party. 42,500 dollars presented to 15 charitable organisations as part of the President's Charities Foundation annual cheque donation. Ardel Laurent Withdraws from the Miss Dominica Queen Pageant Dominica Farmers Receive Nearly $1M in Irrigation and Beekeeping Equipment Celebrity Ascent Brings Holiday Cheer to 200 Dominican Students Tourism Minister Denise Charles Pemberton announces increased flights to Dominica for the winter season.
At least nine people killed in mass shooting in South Africa 

21 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
At least nine people have been killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting in the Bekkersdal township, west of the city of Johannesburg in South Africa, according to the police.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said a manhunt is underway for those involved in the shooting, which took place at a tavern just before 1am local time.

“It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene. The tavern is licensed,” the police said in a statement.

The South African public broadcaster SABC reported that unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons of the tavern and people in the streets outside.

“We are still busy obtaining statements. Our national crime and management team has arrived,” Gauteng Acting Police Commissioner Fred Kekana said, according to the SABC. “The provincial crime scene management team has arrived and a team from the local criminal record centre is here, so is our serious crime investigating team, crime intelligence and the provincial crime detective team is on scene.”

Some media reports put the death toll at 10 people, and a motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

“Ten people are dead. We don’t have a breakdown of who they are,” Brigadier Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson for Gauteng province, told the AFP news agency.

Authorities say that the wounded have been taken to the hospital.

More soon…

 

