At least 18 dead as heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in Brazil

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least 18 people, including seven children, have died since Friday after heavy rain battered S?o Paulo, triggering floods and landslides across the Brazilian state.

Around 500 people have also been displaced, according to a statement released by the State Civil Defense, and five people are still missing.

Authorities have deployed a working group of firefighters, military police and civil defense personnel to support the mayors of the cities that have been impacted, said S?o Paulo Governor Jo?o Doria on Sunday.

Images from the municipality of Franco da Rocha showed parts of major roads submerged, while others showed rescue workers digging through debris in search of survivors and valuable belongings after a landslide destroyed homes.

Franco da Rocha flooded after heavy rains on Sunday.

Some 15 million reais (about $2.8 million) will be allocated to the 10 most-affected municipalities, according to a statement from Doria’s office.

