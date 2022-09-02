Another High court Judge left Dominica

Come September 2022, Dominica’s High court will see new judges on the bench, as Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts will be transferred to St. Lucia.

This announcement follows the July 15, 2022, transfer of Dominica’s civil judge, Justice Birnie Stephenson who served in Dominica for nearly 13 years.

Justice Stephenson now performs duties in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Guyanese-born will be replaced by her sister at the bar and country mate, Justice Jacqueline Josiah-Graham effective September 1.

While a replacement for the civil Judge has been announced, the substitute judge for the criminal section of the court has not yet been revealed.

Justice Adrien-Roberts, who is a Dominican, served in this jurisdiction for three years after she was transferred from Grenada in 2019 replacing Justice Victoria Charles-Clarke.

Her duties in St. Lucia will officially commence on September 15, 2022.