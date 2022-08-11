Angela Yee Reveals Her Next Move After Saying The Breakfast Club Is Over

Angela Yee announces her depature from The Breakfast Club morning radio show, but she’s not leaving media as she is going to have her own daily nationally syndicated show, ‘Way Up with Angela Yee,’ on iHeart Radio.

Her new show will be ready in the fall, she explained to her co-hosts, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. Both hosts appeared shocked at Yee’s announcement a day prior on Tuesday night when she tweeted that the morning radio show was effectively over, sparking concerns from fans in the hip hop community.

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” she tweeted along with heart hands emoji.

On Wednesday, Charlamagne Tha God grilled Angela Yee about her tweet during the show’s “Donkey of the Day” segment.

“So yes, so this is really exciting, but this is something that I’ve been wanting to do for years now, since way before the pandemic,” Yee started to explain. “I had actually sat down with our big boss Thea, and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really want to have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast’ Lip Service’, and I was thinkin’ I would be able to get something like a weekend situation, one day, ease into havin’ my own show again. … So it’s always been a goal of mine to have that,” she said.

Yee also revealed the name of her national show – Way Up With Angela Yee.

“I wasn’t sure what was happening when she first told me, but I am going to be leaving The Breakfast Club,” Yee shared. “You guys obviously will continue on, and it’ll be a different iteration of The Breakfast Club. … So it is really exciting. I mean, I really, honestly can’t believe it.”

Yee and her fellow co-hosts have been hailed as a part of the “culture” when it comes to black entertainment.

The show was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020 and has documented some of the biggest moments in hip hop history and interviewed some of the biggest artists during some controversial times.

While many fans reacted to the career move for Yee, other celebrities like Tyrese shared his joy at hearing Yee move up the ladder in what he says was her season coming to an end. Tyrese noted that the trio on the morning show were iconic hosts for the culture and asked Yee to consider returning to interview him along with Charlamagne and Envy for his upcoming album.