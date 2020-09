Donald Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court is part of a church community that also has branches in the Caribbean.

Jamaica’s COVID-19 deaths toll is now closer to 90. The country’s Ministry of Health and Wellness announced the recording of one more COVID-19-related death locally within a 24-hour period ending Saturday afternoon, bringing the confirmed COVID-19 death toll nationally to 89.