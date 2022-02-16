American detained in Russia says he is coughing up blood

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Trevor Reed, an American who has been detained in Russia for more than two years, says he is coughing up blood and has not received medical care after prolonged exposure to tuberculosis in Russian prison, according to the US Embassy in Moscow.

“In December #TrevorReed had prolonged exposure to another prisoner with active tuberculosis. Trevor now reports he is coughing up blood and has not received medical care for it. @mfa_russia give Trevor proper medical treatment; better yet, release him,” a US Embassy spokesperson wrote on Twitter

The families of both Reed and Paul Whelan, another US citizen detained in Russia, have expressed concern for their well-being, particularly as tensions between Moscow and Washington rise.

A spokesperson for Reed’s family said his exposure to tuberculosis came late last year, adding that the former US Marine has not received adequate medical care.

“Trevor Reed was subjected to a lengthy, close-contact exposure to a prisoner who had active TB in December – that prisoner became gravely ill shortly after his encounter with Trevor. Despite beginning post-exposure prophylaxis for other inmates, Russian authorities have refused to do the same for Trevor and have thus far refused to test him,” said family spokesperson Jonathan Franks.

