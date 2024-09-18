Amazon Building First Delivery Center in the Caribbean 

News Americas, New York, NY, October 1, 2024: Amazon has announced plans to build its first delivery center in the Puerto Rico.

Located in the municipality of Dorado, Puerto Rico, this new facility is set to enhance the distribution and delivery of products throughout the region, including the island of Puerto Rico. The 100,000-square-foot facility will create more than 100 full- and part-time jobs and provide over 200 opportunities for drivers through Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners (DSP) program. The facility’s construction is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

“Puerto Rico is an ideal place for business, and our new delivery center will allow us to serve customers faster and more efficiently,” said Ashleigh de la Torre, Amazon’s Vice President of Public Policy.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi expressed pride in the project, stating, “Each new economic initiative, like this one, reaffirms the resilience and potential of the Puerto Rican people and showcases the best of what our island offers to the world.”

Manolo Cidre, Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, added, “Amazon’s decision to enter Puerto Rico demonstrates the growing confidence in our market. This investment will create valuable job opportunities and foster collaboration with local service providers. It also underscores Puerto Rico’s appeal to both local and foreign investors.”

