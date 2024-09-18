National football player Fabio Drigo receives scholarship to attend University in the United States Dominica’s Finance Minister says the signing of a loan agreement between Dominica and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a step towards addressing the issues confronting Roseau Dominica to observe two days of national prayer this weekend Dominica's President issues new call for assistance for Small Island Developing States in their fight against climate change Dominica’s geothermal energy project reaches new stage in its development CEO of Dominica’s International Airport Company pleased with the progress made so far
Business News

Amazon Building First Delivery Center in the Caribbean 

02 October 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on News Americas Now.
Promote your business with NAN

News Americas, New York, NY, October 1, 2024: Amazon has announced plans to build its first delivery center in the Puerto Rico.

Located in the municipality of Dorado, Puerto Rico, this new facility is set to enhance the distribution and delivery of products throughout the region, including the island of Puerto Rico. The 100,000-square-foot facility will create more than 100 full- and part-time jobs and provide over 200 opportunities for drivers through Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners (DSP) program. The facility’s construction is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

“Puerto Rico is an ideal place for business, and our new delivery center will allow us to serve customers faster and more efficiently,” said Ashleigh de la Torre, Amazon’s Vice President of Public Policy.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi expressed pride in the project, stating, “Each new economic initiative, like this one, reaffirms the resilience and potential of the Puerto Rican people and showcases the best of what our island offers to the world.”

Manolo Cidre, Secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, added, “Amazon’s decision to enter Puerto Rico demonstrates the growing confidence in our market. This investment will create valuable job opportunities and foster collaboration with local service providers. It also underscores Puerto Rico’s appeal to both local and foreign investors.”

Read More about Caribbean Business News (newsamericasnow.com).

 

Support us

Related News

01 October 2024

Shell Selected As Preferred Bidder For Trinidad’s Shallow Water Block 

30 September 2024

SSL To Pay Out $30M To Clients After Fraud Scandal 

30 September 2024

Suriname and Belize Cited By U.S. For Lack of Progress On Fiscal Transparency 

18 September 2024

Global Hotelier Sam Nazarian and Business Icon Tony Robbins Launch ‘The Estate’: A Pio...