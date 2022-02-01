Alyssa Scott Reacts To Nick Cannon Expecting 8th Child Weeks After Son’s Death

Alyssa Scott on Monday reacted to the news that Nick Cannon was welcoming his 8th child with the yoga instructor at his gym, Bre Tiesi.

Alyssa Scott is still publicly mourning the loss of her son Zen whom she shared with Cannon. The baby died on December 5 at five (5) months old after a short battle with brain cancer.

On Monday, Scott shared an emotional post about her son and said she was “feeling at peace” since his death despite the pain and trauma of losing her child.

Alyssa Scott began her message by thanking everyone who has been there for her over the past few months and said her son’s life taught her many life lessons, including how to deal with people who needed compassion.

“I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing I need that the most,” she said.

Cannon’s new baby announcement has taken off on social media as people call him out for creating dysfunctional families.

Scott added that it was painful for her to have her son’s name come up.

“It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself,” she wrote.

“It’s important for me to let you all know. I am centered, I am at peace,” Scott continued. “I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in.”

The model also shared that she was being supported in love as she grieved for her son, but she did not name Nick Cannon as one of the people who were there for her.

“I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me.”

She also shared an Instagram Story of baby Zen sleeping, telling her followers that she’s “eternally grateful” that she was able to spend time with him.

“We knew since August that Zens time on this earth would be limited. We knew he would not make it to see 6 months. I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most,” she wrote. “I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy.”

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy. He shared the news on Monday referring to Tiesi as “the new mother” of my child. He shared a photograph from his and Tiesi’s baby shower and spoke about how deeply he loved his children equally.

During the segment, he said he had known about Tiesi’s pregnancy before Zen’s death, but he didn’t know how to deal with grieving the loss of one child while also welcoming another child into the world.

“So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’” he said. “No one, we didn’t expect Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected.”

“I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media,” Cannon continued. “She’s a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well.”

Nick Cannon added that he didn’t know what to do or how to handle the unfortunate situation.

Along with the new baby on the way, Cannon has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.