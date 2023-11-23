Alwin Bully Foundation to host Movie Night in celebration of his heavenly 75th birthday

The Alwin Bully Foundation is gearing up to honor the memory of the Late Dr Alwin Bully later this week to mark his would-be birthday.

This Thursday, November 23 the Dominican cultural icon, playwright and artist would have celebrated his 75th birthday.

In celebration, The Alwin Bully Foundation has organized a movie night appropriately themed “We remember him.”

Mrs. Anita Bully, wife of the late Dr Alwin Bully and board president of the Alwin Bully Foundation, highlighted one of the films to be featured on Thursday night.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/211123alwinmovienight001.mp3

This will be a chance for Dominicans, particularly the youth, to experience the expertise and distinctive artistic expressions of Dr. Alwin Bully, whose work is highly esteemed but not easily accessible online.

Mrs. Bully stated that she finds it difficult to choose a favorite movie from the six that have been chosen for the movie night.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/211123alwinmovienight002.mp3

President of the Alwin Bully Foundation Mrs. Anita Bully.

Tickets for the movie night can be purchased at the gate, for only $25.