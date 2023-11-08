Alwin Bully Foundation Hosts 10 Day Artist Workshop

A 10-day workshop began today at the Old Mill Cultural Center under the patronage of Kaz Kweyol Productions Ltd. in collaboration with the Alwin Bully Foundation.

This free workshop is the first of many planned under the Dominica Artists in Residence Program curated to preserve Dominica’s Traditional Masquerade.

Kairi News caught up with the Wife of the late Dr. Alwin Bully, Mrs. Anita Bully, Production Manager at Kaz Kweyol Productions and Board President of the Alwin Bully Foundation.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/07112023anittabully001.mp3

She relayed an impressive list of trainers who have will facilitate the program over the next few days.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/07112023anittabully002.mp3

Mrs. Bully emphasized the importance of this free training in light of the fact that authentic carnival customs are vanishing and urged all Dominican cultural groups to participate.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/07112023anittabully003.mp3

