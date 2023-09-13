Alix Boyd Knights tribute

The Late Speaker Emerita Alix Boyd-Knights, was laid to rest this afternoon as the nation observes a day of mourning in her honor.

The Speaker Emerita was an attorney by profession, who worked in defense of women’s rights and the protection of children and was a fervent advocate for the strengthening of laws pertaining to domestic violence, child maintenance and the status of children.

As a former Member of the Judiciary, members of the local and regional legal fraternity paid special tribute to their fallen comrade on Friday.

Justice Birnie Stephenson remembers her as a Bold and persistent attorney who was always prepared to battle for her clients.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/250923-Tribute001.mp3

Justice Birnie Stephenson

Mrs. Alix Boyd-Knights was the longest-serving Speaker in Dominica’s history, having served from April 2000 to February 2020.

Attorney General Levi Peter shared his impression of her as speaker of the house of assembly.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/250923-Tribute002.mp3

Attorney General Levi Peter

Meanwhile, Former Attorney General, Ambassador Francine Baron spoke to her love for the culinary arts.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/250923-Tribute003.mp3

Former Attorney General Ambassador Francine Baron