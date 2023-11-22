Alick Athanaze selected For CG United ODI Series Vs England

One of Dominica’s top cricketers Alick Athanaze has been selected as one of the players for the upcoming CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series against England starting on 3rd December.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel named the 15-member squad for the CG United ODI Series on Monday.

The CG United ODI Series will feature three matches. The tour will start with two CG United ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday 3 December and Wednesday 6 December. The first CG United ODI is a day game starting at 9:30am with the second CG United ODI being a day/night game starting at 1:30pm.

The tour then moves to Barbados for the third and final CG United ODI to be played at Kensington Oval, on Saturday 9 December. This will also be a day/night game starting at 1:30pm.

Ahead of the first match West Indies squad assembled for a preparation camp in Antigua, from Monday 20 November.