World News

Al Jazeera launches new integrative AI model, ‘The Core’ 

21 December 2025
Al Jazeera Media Network is launching a new integrative artificial intelligence (AI) model in collaboration with Google Cloud.

Al Jazeera said on Sunday that it was expanding its collaboration with Google Cloud on the network’s new initiative, dubbed “The Core”, that will integrate AI into its news operations.

“The Core” aims to shift the role of AI “from a passive tool to an active partner in journalism”, Al Jazeera said.

Relying on six pillars, the initiative will integrate AI systems to help Al Jazeera journalists process complex data, produce immersive content, gain access to analytical context and automate internal workflows, among other things.

“Al Jazeera is committed to establishing a global technological ecosystem that cements our leadership in the AI era,” said Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani, director general of Al Jazeera Media Network.

“‘The Core’ is the embodiment of this vision – an integrated model where human expertise and artificial intelligence work in tandem to modernize journalism,” Al Thani said.

“Google Cloud’s proven expertise in AI make it the ideal partner to help us execute this ambitious transformation, ensuring our journalism remains agile, accurate, and deeply engaging for our global audience.”

Alex Rutter, AI managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Google Cloud, welcomed Al Jazeera’s decision to build “The Core” platform as a “pivotal step in developing the next generation of intelligent media”.

“This transformational program leverages our advanced AI tools to reshape how journalists report and create news, and how audiences consume it. Together, Google Cloud and Al Jazeera are setting a new future direction for digital journalism,” Rutter said.

Ahmad Al-Fahad, executive director of technology and network operations at Al Jazeera, added: “Al Jazeera is committed to keeping pace with the technological advances shaping the media industry. We consistently strive to integrate the latest tools and best practices into content production across our channels and platforms.”

 

