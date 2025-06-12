Air India plane crashes shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad 

Dominica seeking to reduce the importation of pork and poultry by 30 percent in the next five years

A massive program to rehabilitate inmates at the Dominica Prison is underway

A Venezuelan man charged in connection with the shooting death of Kent George has been released from custody at the Dominica State Prison

A new president for the National Cooperative Credit Union

Completion date for construction of the Dominica Abattoir set for August month end

Discover Dominica Authority gearing up to launch the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival