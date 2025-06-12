Support Local News
12th June 2025
Home
Local
Travel
Caribbean
Business
World
Entertainment
PR News
Dominica seeking to reduce the importation of pork and poultry by 30 percent in the next five years
A massive program to rehabilitate inmates at the Dominica Prison is underway
A Venezuelan man charged in connection with the shooting death of Kent George has been released from custody at the Dominica State Prison
A new president for the National Cooperative Credit Union
Completion date for construction of the Dominica Abattoir set for August month end
Discover Dominica Authority gearing up to launch the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival
Home
Local
Travel
Caribbean
Business
World
Entertainment
PR News
World News
Air India plane crashes shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad
12 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on
Al Jazeera
.
Post Content
Support us
Previous post
Next post
Related News
30 May 2025
Musk says 50-50 chance of uncrewed Starship to Mars by late 2026
22 May 2025
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,183
28 May 2025
Aboriginal man, 24, dies in police custody in Australia’s NT
23 May 2025
US lifts first sanctions on Syria following Trump’s surprise announcement
Looking for something?