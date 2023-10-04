Agriculture Assessment

The Ministry of Agriculture is taking steps to assess damage to farmers’ holdings and fishing operations as a result of Tropical Storm Philippe.

Communications Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Petra Grell Shillingford says the passage of Tropical Storm Philippe from Monday into Tuesday rendered some damage to property, hence officials from the Ministry will be visiting different holdings around the island to assess the impact.

Grell-Shillingford also encouraged farmers and fisherfolk to take proper record of their property to better assist extension officers when they visit their holdings or operations.

Communications Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Petra Grell-Shillingford.