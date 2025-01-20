Local News
About $40 million US dollars already disbursed into the Housing Recovery Project
03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
About $40 million US dollars has already been disbursed into the Housing Recovery Project
The Project came on stream following the passage of Hurricane Maria to help rebuild homes which were lost or damaged.
Minister for Housing Melissa Poponne Skerrit gave an update on the ongoing Housing Recovery Project during a press conference this morning.
Minister for Housing Melissa Poponne Skerrit
