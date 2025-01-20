A Trafalgar man charged over 7 years ago with the murder of his brother has reunited with his family The Kalinago Development Fund to receive $2.7 million dollars A 30-year-old Massacre man who was charged with the 2020 murder of double amputee Glenworth Frank is now free Olympic gold medalist Thea Lafond Gadson named as Dominica’s new Destination Brand Ambassador Steady progress being reported on the construction of a marina at the Cabrits National Park at Portsmouth Reports indicate that the wreckage of a missing aircraft has been located in Laplaine
About $40 million US dollars already disbursed into the Housing Recovery Project

03 February 2025
About $40 million US dollars has already been disbursed into the Housing Recovery Project

The Project came on stream following the passage of Hurricane Maria to help rebuild homes which were lost or damaged.

Minister for Housing Melissa Poponne Skerrit gave an update on the ongoing Housing Recovery Project during a press conference this morning.

Minister for Housing Melissa Poponne Skerrit

