A$AP Bari Suggests A$AP Mob Member Relli Snitched On A$AP Rocky

A$AP Bari is lashing out on A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli suggesting that he snitched on A$AP Rocky following Wednesday’s surprised arrest at LAX.

It seems that the drama surrounding A$AP Rocky’s dramatic arrest at the Los Angeles International Airport yesterday, April 20, is just beginning to unfold. That’s at least according to A$AP Bari, who is now claiming that he knows who’s responsible for the “Kids Turned Out Fine” rapper’s arrest.

Rocky’s arrest came following an alleged shooting that took place back in November 2021 in the Hollywood area. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident. Shortly after his arrest, his fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP Bari went on to social media to make his claims.

Using Instagram, he claimed that the A$AP Relli, who is not a full-time member of the Harlem collective, was the one who snitched on Rocky. According to his posts, Relli was the victim of the alleged shooting.

In an Instagram Story, he claimed, “This rat ass n—a Told on rocky F***ing rat,” he wrote next to a screenshot of a post from A$AP Relli’s Instagram page. Then added in a follow-up, “@relli_boss why you went to the police.”

According to police reports, the victim told them that the 33-year-old rapper pulled out a handgun and shot him during an argument. He further claimed that Rocky fired three or four shots, and one grazed his hand and that he ran away from the scene along with two other men.

Following A$AP Rocky’s arrest, TMZ shared footage of armed police executing a search warrant on A$AP Rocky’s L.A. home on Wednesday morning. They appeared to use a battering ram to break open the gate surrounding his property.

He was later released from custody after posting $550,000 bail. A$AP Rocky is expected back in court on August 17.

