A six-year-old student is the recipient of the Team Unity Lifetime Academic Scholarship

Six-year-old Ava Liburd from the Calibishie Primary School is the recipient of the Team Unity Lifetime Academic Scholarship, valued at one million dollars.

The scholarship is channeled through the H.O.P.E (Helping Ordinary People Everywhere) Organization, and the first disbursement of funds was made in the 2024 school year.

The official presentation took place on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 and the scholarship amount was calculated based on the cost of schooling for the duration of the student’s academic life.

Leader of Team Unity Dominica Carlos Charles