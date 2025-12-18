Dominica Farmers Receive Nearly $1M in Irrigation and Beekeeping Equipment Leader of the United Workers Party, Dr Thompson Fontaine reflects on his greatest success ahead of the party's delegates conference on Sunday. The United Workers Party has re-elected Dr Thompson Fontaine as its leader. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announces plans to establish the Marigot fisheries complex as an official port Dominica Employers Federation expresses concerns over Dominica’s minimum wage rate increase Dominica has appointed new CARICOM Youth Ambassadors for 2025–2027
A salary increase for the President of Dominica is expected to come into effect in 2026.

18 December 2025
A salary increase for the President of Dominica is expected to come on stream in 2O26.

Prime Minister Roosevelt SKERRIT says a review of the emoluments and engagement of the President has been conducted.

He says that the matter will be taken to the Dominican parliament.

Mr Skerrit says the spouse of the President will also be considered in the review.

