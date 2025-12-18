Local News
A salary increase for the President of Dominica is expected to come into effect in 2026.
18 December 2025
A salary increase for the President of Dominica is expected to come on stream in 2O26.
Prime Minister Roosevelt SKERRIT says a review of the emoluments and engagement of the President has been conducted.
He says that the matter will be taken to the Dominican parliament.
Mr Skerrit says the spouse of the President will also be considered in the review.
