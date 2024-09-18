The national netball team is optimistic ahead of its participation at the ECCB International Netball series in St Lucia Preparations underway for Police Week 2024 Dominica and the People’s Republic of China to enter a new phase of diplomatic relations Dominicans encouraged to take pride in their cultures and values Dominicans Jerlani Robinson and Kyron Phillip have been named to the Windward Islands Volcanoes training squad for the upcoming regional Super 50 overs tournament. Dominica senior men’s national football team back in training as they look to progress further in the Concacaf Nations League
A Roseau man who was on trial with causing death by dangerous driving in 2020 has walked free

30 September 2024
A Roseau man who was on trial with causing death by dangerous driving in 2020 has walked free.

Jenno Joseph was on trial last week, after he was charged in 2020 following the death of police constable Philsbert Felix Williams on the E.O. Leblanc Highway near the DBMC building on December 26th, 2020.

The accused was in control of a red Suzuki car with two other passengers, while the deceased was riding a motor bike when they collided.

The police constable was pronounced dead on arrival at the then Princess Margaret Hospital.

But after five days of the trial, defense counsel David Bruney put forward a no case submission stating that the prosecution did not prove his client was guilty.

The jury was then asked to return a not guilty verdict.

Among the prosecution witnesses who gave evidence during the trial was the accused spouse who said she was in the car during the fatal accident.

She said the accused had no alcoholic beverages on the day and he was normal.

The accused Jenno Joseph was represented by David Bruney, while Director of Public Prosecutions Sherma Dalrymple led the State’s case.

