A new president for the National Cooperative Credit Union

11 June 2025
The National Cooperative Credit Union has a new president.

Clement Marcelin, former deputy leader of the United Workers Party was elected president of the Board of Directors at the Institution’s Annual General Meeting last month.

Marcelin says the board aims to implement new initiatives that serve the interests of the members and promote youth development.

Newly elected president of the National Cooperative Credit Union Clement Marcelin

