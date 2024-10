A harmonized curriculum for Primary School students within the OECS region is being developed.

PRO of the Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT) Juanita Carbon said Dominica is working with the other Caribbean islands to ensure the implementation of this curriculum within schools.

Meantime, Carbon says teachers’ salary and lack of resources are among major concerns for the Association.

