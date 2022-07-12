A crucial Russian gas pipeline has been shut for repairs. Will it ever reopen?

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)Since the West hit Russia with bruising sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine, a frightening question has loomed: What if Russia turns off natural gas to Europe?

That possibility is the subject of fresh hand-wringing as maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany begins on Monday. Officials have expressed concerns about whether gas flows will restart once the repair period concludes in 10 days.

“While this used to be a routine procedure that hardly attracted any attention, it is feared this time that Russia will not resume gas shipments afterwards,” analysts at Commerzbank said in a note to clients.

Flows via the pipeline had already been reduced. Last month, Germany — Europe’s biggest economy — declared a “gas crisis” after Gazprom, Russia’s state gas company, slashed exports through Nord Stream 1 by 60%.

