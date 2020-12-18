On Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend, a Caribbean inauguration celebration featuring some of the region’s most notable artistes, dignitaries, and organizations globally will come together to mark the swearing in of the first black and Caribbean-American US vice-president, Kamala Harris.
Caribbean Celebration Of The US’ First Female Caribbean American Vice President Scheduled Ahead Of The 59th Presidential Inauguration
Fri Dec 18 , 2020
A Caribbean Inauguration Celebration Of The US’ First Caribbean American VP Is Coming To A Computer Near You
