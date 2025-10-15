Local News
A call for young people to embrace and take ownership of the Creole Language
15 October 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
A call has been issued for young people to embrace and take ownership of the Creole Language.
Head of the Language Department at DBS Radio Kaywana Fontaine Wilson made the call while speaking on DBS Radio ahead of the Independence Creole Speech competition.
Six Secondary Schools will participate in the 2nd annual DBS Radio Independence Creole Speech competition scheduled for Friday under the Theme “Creole is not Patois, preserving our linguistic legacy.”
Head of the Language Department at DBS Radio Kaywana Fontaine Wilson
Related News
01 October 2025
Dominica’s President says the elderly are the foundation on which the country stands
02 October 2025
The 4th edition of Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl has officially been launched
02 October 2025
A 9-member jury has been directed to return a guilty verdict against a Cochrane man
07 October 2025