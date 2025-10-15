The Dominica Bar Association calls for consultation on the implementation of extended court hours for the Roseau Magistrates Court The Registrar of Cooperatives in Dominica issues order placing the league under administrative supervision Ferry service to Dominica to resume this weekend The brands manager of the Dominica National Lottery has highlighted the impact of the Blast Mystery Progressive on the Dominica economy Curtis Johan Lloyd constitutionally elected as the Caretaker executive member of the Dominica Calypso Association Dominica’s former Ambassador to the OECS and CARICOM says the decision by four CARICOM member states to begin full free movement is commendable
A call for young people to embrace and take ownership of the Creole Language

15 October 2025
A call has been issued for young people to embrace and take ownership of the Creole Language.

Head of the Language Department at DBS Radio Kaywana Fontaine Wilson made the call while speaking on DBS Radio ahead of the Independence Creole Speech competition.

Six Secondary Schools will participate in the 2nd annual DBS Radio Independence Creole Speech competition scheduled for Friday under the Theme “Creole is not Patois, preserving our linguistic legacy.”

Head of the Language Department at DBS Radio Kaywana Fontaine Wilson

