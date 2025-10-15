A call for young people to embrace and take ownership of the Creole Language

A call has been issued for young people to embrace and take ownership of the Creole Language.

Head of the Language Department at DBS Radio Kaywana Fontaine Wilson made the call while speaking on DBS Radio ahead of the Independence Creole Speech competition.

Six Secondary Schools will participate in the 2nd annual DBS Radio Independence Creole Speech competition scheduled for Friday under the Theme “Creole is not Patois, preserving our linguistic legacy.”

