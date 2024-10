Acting President of Dominica Her Excellency Josette Matthew has called for the creation of a more inclusive society where centenarians and older people can live with dignity.

Her Excellency’s remarks come as Dominica on Tuesday joined in the observance of International Day of Older Persons under the theme “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons Across Generations”.

