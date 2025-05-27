Catholic priest Father Nigel Karam calls on the youth of Dominica to refrain from taking matters into their own hands Government to deliver keys for over 300 homes before the end of the year Dominica sees a 14 percent reduction in the number of vulnerable homes post Hurricane Maria Dominica’s Minister for Tourism says the country’s achievement of green destination certification will create access to larger markets opportunities for investment Discover Dominica Authority gearing up to launch the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival Over 700 students to sit the Grade Six National Assessment this week
Local News

A call for greater cooperation among Sectors to promote health and wellness in Dominica

10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Local Government commissioner Glenroy Toussaint has called for greater cooperation among Sectors to promote health and wellness in Dominica.

His call came as the Ministry of Sports and Community Development and the Ministry of Health collaborated to organize a Health Fair at the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard last week.

Local Government Commissioner Glenroy Toussaint

