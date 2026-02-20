Local News
A 40-year-old man of Roseau charged in connection with Dominica’s first homicide for 2026.
20 February 2026
A 40-year-old man of Roseau, Tyrone Javis better known as “13,” has been charged in connection with Dominica’s first homicide for 2026.
The accused appeared before the Roseau Magistrate’s Court on Friday, February 20, where the charge of murder was read to him.
