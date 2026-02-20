Daddy Chess Captures 2026 Road March Title with “Roof Leaking” Daddy Chess Captures Stardom Monarch of the Tent Title at the Realm Health Minister Announces New Senior Management Appointments to be Confirmed in the Ministry of Health Soon Dominica Ranked #1 on a List of 10 Countries Most Affected by Climate Change Over Past 30 Years Band Leaders Warned to Follow Carnival Rules; Authorities Say Stage Set for Two Days of Street Jump "De Reverend" and "Rinser Pop" Capture 2026 Junior Calypso and Bouyon Monarch Crowns
Local News

A 40-year-old man of Roseau charged in connection with Dominica’s first homicide for 2026.

20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
A 40-year-old man of Roseau, Tyrone Javis better known as “13,” has been charged in connection with Dominica’s first homicide for 2026.

The accused appeared before the Roseau Magistrate’s Court on Friday, February 20, where the charge of murder was read to him.

Our Thanks to Ronalda Luke Pascal for that report

