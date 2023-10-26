8-Million-Dollar Creole Season Investment

8-Million-Dollar Creole Season Investment
Government has invested over eight million dollars in the hosting of this year’s creole season festivities.

Minister for Tourism, Denise Charles, said this financial injection will ensure Dominica’s culture gets top class representation and exposure.

Charles encouraged Dominicans, resident and vesting, to embrace, showcase, and support the country’s rich, vibrant culture.

