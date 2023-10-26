8-Million-Dollar Creole Season Investment

Government has invested over eight million dollars in the hosting of this year’s creole season festivities.

Minister for Tourism, Denise Charles, said this financial injection will ensure Dominica’s culture gets top class representation and exposure.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/261023-Denise001.mp3

Charles encouraged Dominicans, resident and vesting, to embrace, showcase, and support the country’s rich, vibrant culture.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/261023-Denise002.mp3

Minister for Tourism, Denise Charles.