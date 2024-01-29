6ix9ine Called The Male Chrisean Rock After Gifting Girlfriend A McLaren

Tekashi 6ix9ine is drawing comparisons to Chrisean Rock following his latest gift to his girlfriend. Urban Islandz reported this month that the Brooklyn rapper posted bail in the Dominican Republic with strict conditions imposed by a judge following his recent arrest for alleged domestic violence against his girlfriend, Yailin La Mas Viral.

Over the weekend, 6ix9ine shared a video of himself and his crew delivering a white McLaren supercar to his girlfriend, Yailin, as a gift for supporting him while he was in the slammer. She told the court that 69 didn’t hit her and that maybe was enough for the judge to grant him bond pending the conclusion of a police investigation.

Perhaps Tekashi 69 felt that was enough to reward his boo. McLaren 720S retailed for around US$320,000, and in the Dominican Republic, these exotic cars are much more expensive when considering government import duties and other taxes and fees. The video shows the car pulling under a parking deck and 6ix9ine calling out Yailin, who appeared to be very surprised.

Yailin La Mas Viral and 6ix9ine have had a tumultuous relationship. She previously dated Anuel AA, who had a beef with 69 last year. She was also arrested a few weeks ago for allegedly assaulting 69, which resulted in the two briefly breaking him. According to the rainbow-haired rapper, Yailin was having mental health issues after getting angry because he was looking at other females.

In the meantime, fans have been reacting to 6ix9ine’s expensive gift to his girlfriend, with some calling him the male version of Chrisean Rock, who catches some heat over the weekend for getting a new tattoo of Blueface on her face.

“He the male CHRISEAN ROCK,” one fan wrote while another added, “Am I the only one who think 69 is the male Chrisean Rock? Cuz we all know they soon breakup and then he go do something else like get a face tattoo of her.”

So far, Tekashi 6ix9ine has ignored all the chatters as he awaits the outcome of his domestic violence case in the Dominican Republic. He also previewed some new Latin music, which is more signs that he has moved on from hip hop.