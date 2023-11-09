55 Dominicans to Graduate in UWI Global Graduation Ceremony

Fifty-five (55) Dominicans are set to graduate from the UWI Global Campus this weekend.

The UWI Global Campus is hosting its virtual graduation ceremony where five hundred (500) plus students leave the tertiary level education. Of that five hundred, 55 are Dominicans.

Dr Kimone Joseph excitedly told Kairi News about the degree levels that the students form the country received upon completion of their tenure.

With those statistics set, she went on to speak on to affirm that the Dominican students performed exceptionally.

Dr Joseph along with the students, alumni and supporters of these students wished them a heartfelt congratulations and good luck in future endeavours.