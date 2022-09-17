50 Cent Reacts To Young Guru Revealing Jay-z Saw Him As A Threat

50 Cent says he would’ve found a way to make it even if Jay-Z and his crew tried to stop him.

Whether it’s his television deals or his trolling, 50 Cent stays in the headlines. This time his name is being thrown around because of his outstanding and scary talent back in the day. That’s according to Young Guru, who shared that Jay-Z not only recognized 50 Cent’s talent but warned his team that he would be a problem. He shared the information while being interviewed on my Expert Opinion.

According to him, Jay-Z walked into the studio where incidentally, the entire crew had gathered and gave the warning about the “Window Shopper” rapper’s emerging talent and devastating lyrics.

“Jay walked in the studio—he said it before but I’m telling you how impactful it was—he walked in the studio and he was like, ‘Yo, this dude 50, y’all gonna have to deal with him in the next couple months.’ He said it to the whole crew, ‘You have to deal with him,” he said.

New York has always been a hotbed of talent, and Jay-Z, especially in the 90s, was recognized as one of those who would go on to become great in the game. The recognition from him must have meant that he sensed 50 Cent would also go on to dominate.

His eye was certainly good as both of them are now moguls, having used hip-hop as the platform for their success. When 50 got word of the interview, he used Instagram to share his appreciation that one of the greatest in the game was able to see his raw talent.

“[Young Guru] I love you n***as too, [shrug emoji]. I just need somebody to compete with. It makes me find a way, Jay know I will always find a way,” he said.

Jay-Z has always been strategic and have a masterful approach to the business of music even from a young age when he and Dame Dash started Roc-A-Fella Records. He was able to recognized 50 Cent’s talent and hunger from even before he became a household name with hits like “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop.” Despite warning his associates about Fifty’s rise, no one back then could’ve predicted just how much impact the Get Rich Or Die Tryin rapper would have on music and now on the TV business.