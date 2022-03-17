50 Cent Heads Back To Court To Collect Debt From Teairra Mari

50 Cent has filed legal docs to recover his judgment debt from Teairra Mari from the lawsuit he won against her.

In 2019, Teairra Mari sued 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad for alleged revenge porn. According to her, Akbar hacked into her Instagram and posted a nude photo of her which included her face.

The G-Unit rapper reposted the photo, commenting on the situation and poking fun at them. During the lawsuit hearing, 50 Cent denied doing any wrongdoing and moved for the judge to dismiss the claims against him and be awarded attorney’s costs.

The judge had granted 50 Cent his $30k in attorney fees. However, Mari has not paid up the sun while the rapper has tried to recoup his legal fees.

Mari has previously said she is unable to pay the rapper’s the funds for his high power attorneys. However, 50 Cent, who is the God Father of being petty, has said he doesn’t believe her.

The rapper has filed for Mari to pay up years later.

New court documents reported on by Radar, 50 Cent, demanding Mari be ordered to answer to the court why she hasn’t satisfied the judgment.

The rapper has asked for a hearing on April 20 and has for Mari to prove to the court that she cannot satisfy the judgment. The rapper has asked for her to provide her bank statements to the judge to be scrutinized.

Teairra Mari now owes nearly $50K owed in judgment debt plus interest.

The rapper has also submitted the order he wants the court to grant. The order reads- “If you fail to appear at the time and place specified in this order, you may be subject to arrest and punishment for contempt of court, and the court may make an order requiring you to pay the reasonable attorney fees incurred by the judgment creditor in this proceeding,” Radar Online said.

Mari has not commented on the latest filing by the rapper and producer.