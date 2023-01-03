50 Cent Dropping New Music In 2023 After YouTube Resurgence In 2022

G-Unit rapper 50 Cent says that he is getting ready to release new music in 2023.

The New York rapper has been dedicated to his television production projects over the past couple of years and even assisted as executive producer of other albums like Pop Smoke’s in recent years, but he says in 2023, he has a reminder for his fans. On Sunday, 50 Cent appeared to share his own New Year’s resolution as he congratulated his long-time friend and fellow rapper Eminem on his success in recording more than five billion views on YouTube for 2022 to become the most streamed rapper on YouTube for the year.

“That’s my Boy,” he captioned a photo of a headline announcing Eminem’s success.

50 Cent also shared that he was going to follow the same path with new music, but fans won’t have to worry as his new shows are also coming. “I’m gonna remind people I’m nice this year. New Music New Tv New movie let’s go.”

It seems that 50 Cent’s motivation to push back into the scene stems from his record numbers on YouTube, as he was listed among the top 10 rappers with the most streams on the platform.

He came in with 1.8 billion views despite only releasing two new songs in 2022- the Power Book IV theme song “Power Powder Respect” featuring Lil Durk and Jeremih, and the Eminem collaboration “Is This Love (‘ 09).”

The other rappers to dominate the YouTube top 10 were Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD, Lil Nas X, Future, Lil Baby, NBA YoungBoy, Drake, Doja Cat, and Eminem at the top.

50 Cent also shared his surprise that his music was doing numbers despite him not putting out a project recently.

“I didn’t put nothing out in a while,” 50 wrote in a separate post. “I would be mad if I was new and I wasn’t on the list. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

In the meantime, Snoop Dogg congratulated 50 Cent’s music still in demand in 2022.

“Nice. Staying relevant,” Snoop commented.

DJ Quik also added, “@50cent You’re a Legend. Too seasoned. The charts exist for the Seasons you feel like working.”

In the meantime, 50 Cent’s production deal with Starz recently ended, and he has promised several new movies and series. His ‘Power’ series was the number one show on Starz and also recorded one of the most watched numbers in black households over the last two years. While he hasn’t fully disclosed his present status, he has hinted that G-Unit production was independent for now and had a few new projects coming, including a horror movie.