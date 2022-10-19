50 Cent Details Why Eminem Deserves More Credit For Contribution To Hip Hop

50 Cent goes to bat for Eminem saying he doesn’t get enough credit for his contribution to hip hop.

There are many hip-hop fans who believe that Eminem is one of the greatest rappers of all time, but there are also many others who think that he’s overrated. Over the decades of his career, he’s become quite a polarizing topic that is constantly debated by hardcore fans of the genre.

Eminem’s close friend, 50 Cent, believes that even with the recognition that he does get, it’s just not enough for the type of appeal and impact that the Detroit native has contributed to hip-hop. He expressed his opinion about the “Rap God” rapper yesterday, October 18, when he spoke with Ebro Darden on his Ebro In The Morning show.

50 Cent explained that his point of view is tied to the fact that Eminem’s global reach carried hip-hop to a lot more people than other rappers could. He believes that Eminem’s phenomenal appeal is one of the main reasons that the genre has continued to grow around the world.

That’s why he thinks that the “Lose Yourself” rapper does not get enough credit for what he’s done for hip-hop.

“I think part of Eminem’s legacy is the growth of our culture. People wouldn’t buy it if they didn’t see where they fit into it. And he’s there and he’s a legitimate artist because of his journey,” he added.

The New York native used Eminem’s 8 Mile movie as a prime example of how he helped people to see themselves in his world. He argued that the movie was focused on a black story with a white lead. The movie featured poverty and other circumstances that black people often face, he continued.

The “Candy Shop” rapper also said that one also has to look at Em’s close friends like Proof and D-12 to realize that the rapper, who turned 50 Cent a few days ago, is the real deal when it comes to hip-hop.

“Who would be upset when a white guy comes in and is selling the most records in Hip Hop culture, and is still, to this day, the highest-selling artist in Hip Hop? N.W.A., maybe N***s With Attitudes would be upset. So Jimmy [Iovine]’s a genius for putting him with Dre,” he added.

50 Cent also took some time out to talk about his latest TV project Hip-Hop Homicides and explain why newer fans of the genre may think that the rap world is much more violent these days. Fifty points out that violence has always been in those communities, and it’s just that now, the visibility of it is there, and it connects to hip-hop culture. It’s also because of the fact that hip-hop continues to grow exponentially, he continued.

The new project, Hip-Hop Homicides, is expected to premiere on AMC Network’s We TV next month on November 3 at 9 p.m. ET. Mona Scott-Young joins the former G-Unit boss as the show’s producer, while journalist and podcaster Van Lathan will host the series. It is also expected that the investigative series will take an intricate look into the untimely deaths of rap stars like XXXTentacion, Soulja Slim, King Von, Chinx, and more.

The “Many Men” rapper’s television career is chugging along at full steam as this is just one of three new projects for him.

50 Cent’s others include the podcast Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord, which premiers today, October 19, and The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast.