50 Cent Advice Quavo How To Handle Takeoff’s Legacy

50 Cent wants Quavo to move swiftly on securing Takeoff’s legacy.

The hip-hop community is still reeling from the shocking death of Takeoff. Many veterans in the industry have shared their feelings about the influential rapper’s passing. The tragedy hasn’t been lost on 50 Cent either, who recently paid tribute to Takeoff following the rapper’s tragic death. The successful rapper turned television exec took some time out during a concert in Seinäjoki, Finland, on Tuesday night, November 1, to acknowledge the passing of the Atlanta native.

That was the same day the “Walk It, Talk It” rapper was shot and killed in Houston. The G-Unit leader paid tribute to the fallen rapper by projecting his image on the stage as the Migos‘ “Bad and Boujee” hit blasted through the speakers at the arena. He did a similar thing to honor veteran rapper Coolio who died earlier this year.

“I paid tribute to Takeoff last night in Finland it was lit, GLG GreenLightGang tour let’s get it,” the Power executive producer tweeted yesterday, November 2. The “Many Men” rapper also took some time out to issue some words of advice to Quavo.

The “Candy Shop” rapper is very familiar with how the industry works and offers up some words of wisdom on how Quavo could keep Takeoff’s legacy alive and his contribution remembered for some time to come.

Using Instagram, Fif shared a clip of Pop Smoke’s former manager Steven Victor in which he revealed a conversation that the pair had following the death of the beloved Brooklyn rapper. He shared that he urged Victor to try and work through the grief and focus on finishing and putting out Pop’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

“50 was like, ‘Yo, you’re being selfish. You can’t let your emotions or you being in this depressed state stop you from executing what plans you guys had. Because three weeks ago you guys were in my office talking about taking over the world,’” Victor is quoted as saying in the interview.

In another part of the interview, he explained that 50 asked him the tough questions like who was going to keep the “For The Night” rapper’s legacy going and who was going to make sure his music came out so he could take care of his family?

Victor was appreciative of the tough but prudent advice in the midst of his grief.

It’s pretty much the same advice that 50 Cent wants to pass on to Quavo, as evidenced by his caption.

“This is really how it goes @QuavoStuntin you have to position this Album correctly for Take Offs Legacy, go make a couple changes and address everything all artist make the best music out of painful moments. R.I.P to Pop Smoke R.I.P to TakeOff,” he posted.

Takeoff’s death is still being mourned by many in the industry, including influential artists like Drake, Beyoncé, Future, and T.I.

The latest news surrounding his death suggests that the 28-year-old rapper died after stray bullets penetrated his head and torso into his arm.

In a video recently obtained from TMZ, which was taken just moments before the shooting, a man with a gun was identified by authorities as a person of interest.