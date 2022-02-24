3×3, Here to Stay

Part I of the article focused on Dominica’s 3×3 journey including two tournaments held in 2017, and the commencement of the presentation on DABA’s 3×3-2021 Tournament. The article continues below.

3×3-2021 Grand Finals Prizes & Awards: It can be said without hesitation that the champion teams and runners-up in DABA’s 2021 3×3 Tourney scored handsomely as some $6,400 was shared out as prize money among six teams; four individual awards and prizes were also up for grabs.

The champion men’s team, YOUNG VETERANS of Massacre jumped away with $2,000 lajan chech to be shared equally among the four players. Young Veterans comprised Thomas Felix, Javeed Joseph, Lester Langlais and Nathan Jno. Jules.

The runners-up men’s teams, Snipers (2nd place) and Lynx/WesMar (3rd place) were rewarded with $1,200 and $800 respectively.

Some ladies also went home smiling. The champion women’s team, SO WHAT received $1,200 as prize money while the 2nd place team, Lady Ballers received $800; Hot Shots who placed third, received $400.

Individual Awards presented after the Grand Finals were as follows:

*Women’s MVP – Galeine Gordon, So What; (Trophy)

*Men’s MVP – Thomas Felix, Young Veterans; (Trophy)

*3-Point Shoot-out Winner – Thomas Felix, Young Veterans; ($200)

*Dunking Competition Winner- Shamar Felicite, Snipers; ($200)

DABA’s 3×3-2021 Tournament was hailed a success and according to Mrs. Francis-Lynch, they “had a very decent turn out despite the heavy rainfall on all three days. Fans witnessed a display of talent from basketball players along with patronizing the many vendors present.”

Sponsors of 3×3-2021 Grand Finals: The Grand Finals Tournament was well sponsored and topping the list of benefactors was Hon. Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, headline sponsor for the event. Other sponsors were the Government of Dominica, Dominica Olympic Committee, Digicel, Arden Sounds, Burtons & Co., GBA Enterprises, D-Treads Tyres, D Protect, Big Edge Financial Express, Open Solutions for Business, Open Solutions for Health, Sign Man, Pickaat Innovations, Optical Services Ltd, Dr. Waffle, Protection 1, Triple K, Tranquility Beach Dominica, Payne Designs, Jolly’s Pharmacy, Kairi FM, 365 Group Inc., A.C. Shillingford, Fine Foods Inc, DASPA, Josephine Gabriel & Co., Raelene Bruney and Myke Hamilton.

Thanks are also in order for Starsha/Signal Band, Reflexion Vocal Band, Mahaut Lapo Kabwit, Paix Bouche Drummers, Afrikulture Stilt Walkers, Fuego Dinero, Trilla G, Tasha P, Daddy Chess, Reo, DJ Snow, DJ Sleem, and DJ Unstoppable Shax for their performances throughout the weekend which added to the festive atmosphere at the Windsor Park Stadium Forecourt.

The 3×3 Committee also extends Special Thanks to Simeon Joseph who was instrumental in organizing the event, and to all the players and officials.

FIBA also contributed to the success of the 3×3 Grand Finals with the generous donation to the DABA of a Mobile 3×3 backboard and rim which were unveiled at the event.

The sponsorship collectively took the form of prizes and awards, uniforms, equipment, marketing and raffles. Jump Ball joins the DABA in saying a BIG THANK YOU to all the sponsors for their generosity and for their invaluable contribution in making the event the success that it turned out to be. Remember, It’s All About 3!

Selected for Pan Am Games 2021: Dominica had earlier qualified for the 3×3 Basketball segment of the Under-23 Pan American Games and a team of four players – Maxwell Birmingham, Shamar Felicite, Kiefer Francis and Keniah Lloyd – and the 3×3 Coordinator was selected to represent Dominica at the Games which were scheduled for 3rd to 5th November 2021 in Columbia.

Unfortunately, due to flight issues, Team Dominica did not make it to Columbia to participate in the Games which the entire team was eagerly looking forward to.

3×3 Rules: In “ole-school” 3-3 games, the first team to reach 10 points is the winner. There is no time limit as to how long an encounter would last as players played primarily for fun. There is no referee, and on-court disputes are usually settled amicably and the game would continue.

The modern 3×3 game, however, is a completely different ‘ball game’. For one, teams comprise four players, including one substitute. The ball used is a size 6 ball which is made for better handling. That ball is smaller and lighter than the one used for a 5-on-5 game and is made from composite or synthetic leather for better grip.

3×3 Games follow most of the same rules as regular 5×5 games, but there are some interesting differences.

*The duration of a game is 10 minutes playing time and, importantly the first team to reach 21 points would be the winner. However, if neither team reaches that threshold, then the team with the greater number of points at the end of the 10 minutes would be declared the winner.

In Photo:L-R: Galaine Gordon (MVP), Christina Sobers, DOC Rep, Tasha Guiste, Rosillia Registe

Concludes next edition