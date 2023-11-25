31 people to graduate Cancer society psychosocial training course

The Dominica Cancer Society will bring the curtains down on its Psychosocial Support Training course this weekend.

The course was developed by Executive Director of Lifeline Dominica Tina Alexander with funding from the Maria Holder Foundation.

The seven-week program saw over thirty individuals from the north and Roseau support groups take part in these psychosocial training sessions to further support individuals who are affected by cancer.

President of the Dominica Cancer Society Yvonne Alexander says, the aim of these sessions is to enable more individuals to support the work of the Dominica Cancer Society.

