3 new Covid deaths recorded

The Infectious Disease Hospital which houses the COVID-19 ICU

Guyana has started off the new year with a few new Covid-19-related fatalities, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The latest victims are two men, aged 58 and 59, from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) respectively as well as an 83-year-old woman from Region Four.

The men died on January 1 and January 2 respectively, while the woman succumbed on December 29 last year.

None of them were vaccinated.

These three new cases take the total deaths recorded from the pandemic to 1,289.

The Ministry is encouraging persons aged five and older to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for those already immunised to get boosted.

