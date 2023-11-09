2023 Open Chess Tournament Set to Take Place This Weekend

As the chess community continues to develop in Dominica, The Dominica Chess Federation will host its 2023 Open Chess Tournament this weekend at the Dominica State College.

Chess has become an increasingly recognized sport in Dominica, with its own association which is hosting its 2023 Open Chess Tournament this Friday and Saturday.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/091123-Dorothy001.mp3

The tournament’s entry fee will be EC Twenty Dollars. Individuals level of proficiency in the game of chess are invited to participate in the competition. Each will be paired with persons of similar levels.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/091123-Dorothy002.mp3

PRO for Dominica Chess Federation Dorothy Jno Baptiste

Top performers will qualify to represent Dominica in the 2024 CARICOM Chess Competitions in Guyana.

Dorothy Jno Baptiste, PRO of the Dominica Chess Federation invites all chess enthusiasts to turn up to the State College for a chance to win up to one thousand dollars cash prize.