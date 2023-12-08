2023 Christmas village

Parliamentary representative for the Roseau central constituency Melissa Skerrit says the theme for this year’s Christmas village titled ‘Joy” was as a result of her obedience to the voice of God and directives for the Christmas season this year

According her, she awaits god’s directive each year to plan the Christmas village

Mrs. Skerrit is calling on Dominicans to make use of the scenic botanic gardens and the charismas village as a time for families to come together to share some joy

She was delivering the feature address at the opening and tree lighting ceremony of the village on Friday night

Also addressing the ceremony was prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit who paused his CARCOM Heads Meeting to join Dominicans for the tree lighting. He also commended the efforts of the Roseau MP for bringing something new to the city

And Chinese ambassador to Dominica His Excellency Lin Jinjiang has promised his continued support to the city of Roseau and Dominica by extension.