165 students graduated from the Business Training Centre

President of the Business Training Centre, Lucia Steadman, has called on graduates of the YOUTH SKILLS FOR SUCCESS, LEAF project to bring excellence, integrity and proper work ethics, as they pursue employment opportunities.

Her call came at the graduation ceremony for 165 students at the People’s Pentecostal and Family church today.

Steadman says the graduation ceremony is an achievement for the Business Training Centre.

President of Business Training Centre, Lucia Steadman

She told the graduates that the ceremony today is not the end of their careers.

President of the Business Training Centre, Lucia Steadman

Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Senator Oscar George, who delivered the featured address, told the graduates to pursue opportunities for further development.

Senator Oscar George

In the meantime, Tia Dupie was named the most outstanding student in the High School Diploma program.

Among the awards distributed were SABRINA SHILLINGFORD in the nursing and patient care program, Claudia John Darroux for clinical competence and Tanee Baron for school spirit.

In hospitality and Culinary arts, the improved student is Marsha DAVIS.

Academic Excellence award went to Renika Joseph, and the leadership award went to Alana Laurant and Adina Antoine.

In Agri science and technology, the award went to O’brien Blandford for academic excellence.

The Youth Skills for Success, LEAF program is funded by the Government of Canada.